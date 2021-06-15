Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CRAI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.27. CRA International has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $608.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

