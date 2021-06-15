Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

