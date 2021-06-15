Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.55 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

CYTK stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.