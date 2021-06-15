Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.24 million and the highest is $142.18 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Galapagos by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.57.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

