Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of INO opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

