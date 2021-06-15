Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.50. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

