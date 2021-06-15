Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $514.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

