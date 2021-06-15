Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.61). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,612. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

