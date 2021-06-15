Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.24. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 52-week low of $312.24 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

