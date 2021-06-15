Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report $33.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.27 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $140.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.