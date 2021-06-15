Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $388.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $13,664,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 325,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

