Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.20. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

