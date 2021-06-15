Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $93.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TPL stock opened at $1,498.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,563.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $456,716. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.