Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.98 million. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.54 million, a PE ratio of 165.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.