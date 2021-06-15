Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report sales of $421.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.67 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29. AAR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $620,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2,426.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

