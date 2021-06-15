Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

