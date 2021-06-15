Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.33. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $189.84. 233,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

