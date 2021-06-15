Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.93. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

ESS traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

