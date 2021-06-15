Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LPCN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

