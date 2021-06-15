Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $8.77 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $868.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.63.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

