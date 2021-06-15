Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce sales of $384.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the highest is $401.80 million. NOW posted sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.