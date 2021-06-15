Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce sales of $317.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $315.37 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $214.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

NYSE:OSH opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,892,163 shares of company stock worth $474,333,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

