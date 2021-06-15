Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post $20.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $19.59 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

NYSE:SOL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

