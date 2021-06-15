Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $396.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

