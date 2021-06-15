Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $238.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $990.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WLL opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $52.17.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
