ZB Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.96 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $172.96 million and $3.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.