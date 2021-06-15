Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00338745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00208596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002788 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

