ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $24.41 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $2.08 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

