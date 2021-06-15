ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 1,912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,874.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

