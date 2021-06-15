Zilla Price Up 26.1% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $276,464.77 and $4,818.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00786002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.30 or 0.07853883 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.