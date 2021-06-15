Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $185,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

