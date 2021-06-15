ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.66 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $136.89 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00149814 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00181169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00981985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,033.38 or 1.00430961 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

