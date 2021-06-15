Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 9,186 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.47, for a total value of $3,219,417.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00.

ZM traded down $6.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.00. 2,581,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,260. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.