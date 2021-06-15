ZPER (ZPR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $528,944.13 and $24.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00156385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.04 or 0.00643125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

