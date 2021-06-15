ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,054.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $981,911.95 and approximately $65,054.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00151158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.44 or 0.00978404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,042.86 or 1.00087795 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

