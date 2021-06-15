Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,196 shares of company stock worth $21,515,757 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.