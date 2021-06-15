Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of ZS traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,826. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,196 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,757. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

