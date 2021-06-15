ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.85. ZTE shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 11,899 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTE Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

