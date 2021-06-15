Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 1,255,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $73,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,254. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

