Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 1,255,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.