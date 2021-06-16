$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($1.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after buying an additional 169,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 4,205,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

