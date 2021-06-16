-$0.23 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($12.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

