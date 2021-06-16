-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

