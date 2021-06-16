$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 367,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

