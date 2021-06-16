-$0.52 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,756 shares of company stock valued at $524,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.