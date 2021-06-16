$0.55 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

CHCT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

