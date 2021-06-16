$0.58 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

