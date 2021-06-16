-$0.59 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 57,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.73. 2,754,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.