-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

