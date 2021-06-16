$0.80 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EPC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 219,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,552. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

